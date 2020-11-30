The wait is over: The New Orleans Pelicans officially re-sign Brandon Ingram

TORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 22: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball as Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors defends during the first half of an NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on October 22, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has re-signed forward Brandon Ingram. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Brandon Ingram has earned this contract extension by virtue of everything he has accomplished that is visible, but we are grateful to be able to deliver it to him because of everything he has done that has remained largely hidden to those outside this organization,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “His tireless work-ethic and dedication to his craft are matched only by his desires to help deliver long-term success for his team, our fan base and the communities he lives in.”

Ingram, 6-7, 190, who was acquired by New Orleans in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, is coming off his best professional season in 2019-20, earning his first All-Star Game selection and winning the 2019-20 NBA Most Improved Player Award. In 62 games last season, Ingram averaged career-highs highs in multiple categories including points (23.8 – ranked 14th in NBA), rebounds (6.1), assists (4.2) and steals (0.9). Entering the season, Ingram held career averages of 13.9 points, 2.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 0.6 steals. The Duke University product also saw a major improvement in both three-point shooting as well as at the free throw line. Entering the season a career .329 shooter from beyond the arc on 0.7 makes and 2.0 attempts, Ingram shot .391 from three-point range on the season, increasing both his makes (2.4) and attempts (6.2) per contest. At the free throw line, Ingram entered the season with a career .662 shooting percentage, including a .675 shooting percentage last season, and increased his mark to .851 from the charity stripe in 2019-20. The improvement at the free throw line is the third largest year-over-year in NBA history (min. 250 FTA).

Selected second overall out of Duke University in the 2016 NBA Draft, Ingram has appeared in 252 career games with the Lakers and Pelicans, holding averages of 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the New Orleans Pelicans}