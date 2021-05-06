Stan Van Gundy talks Pelicans’ playoff push in final stretch of the season

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans’ playoff push continues with uncertainty surrounding the status of another key starter.

Earlier this week, the team announced that Brandon Ingram has been diagnosed with a left low ankle sprain. Ingram will miss Friday night’s game at Philadelphia and his status will be day-to-day moving forward.

Today, Stan Van Gundy says that center Steven Adams also didn’t practice and his status for Friday’s game against the 76ers is unknown.

Steven Adams and Brandon Ingram didn’t practice today.



Nickeil Alexander-Walker did practice today however. Didn’t do contact. But was a part of everything they did. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) May 6, 2021

As for the other injured Pelicans, Van Gundy says that Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left ankle sprain) was limited in practice and took part in non-contact drills. Josh Hart (right thumb) did not practice.

The Pelicans have 6 games remaining on their regular season schedule.

They currently sit at 11th in the western conference with a 30-36 record.

They are 1.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers play Friday night at 6 p.m.