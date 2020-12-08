Stan Van Gundy says Pelicans “have to build better habits of taking care of the ball” on offense

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy spoke with media following the Pelicans’ second day of group workouts Monday.

After stressing the importance of the defensive end of the ball on Sunday, Van Gundy and the Pelicans began working on offense Monday.

Stan Van Gundy says that after evaluating last year’s team, the emphasis needs to be placed on turnovers.

While the Pelicans were one of the top teams in scoring last season at 115.8 points per game, they were ranked 29th in the league last season, averaging the second-most turnovers per game with 16.4.

