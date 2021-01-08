Pelicans’ Willy Hernangómez reflects on first matchup with brother, former team

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The headline surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans matchup with the Charlotte Hornets is the Ball brothers facing off against one another in their first professional basketball game.

New Orleans Pelicans’ Willy Hernangomez knows a thing or two about playing against siblings, matching up with his brother and current Minnesota Timberwolves Forward, Juan Hernangomez.

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 05: Juancho Hernangomez #41 of the Minnesota Timberwolves goes to the basket against Will Barton #5 of the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at Ball Arena on January 05, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Willy says that games like these are proud, emotional moments for the entire family. “It was something special… and we’ll have that for many many years,” says Willy Hernangomez.

What makes tonight’s game even more special is that it will be the first game Willy has played against his former team, the Charlotte Hornets.

Willy Hernangomez joined the Hornets in the middle of the 2017-18 season via trade and became an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, eventually signing with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Hernangomez says that the Hornets’ organization has a young nucleus of players that while they make mistakes, are extremely talented and compete all four quarters.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets tip off at 6:30 p.m.