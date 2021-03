NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy previews the team’s matchup tonight with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers will be without both LeBron James who suffered a high ankle sprain in their game Saturday and Anthony Davis who is still recovering from a lower-body injury.

As for the Pelicans, J.J. Redick is listed as “out” for tonight’s game. Lonzo Ball is still listed as “questionable.”

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.