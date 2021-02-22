New Orleans Pelicans announce increased capacity at Smoothie King Center

NEW ORLEANS, LA – APRIL 09: The Smoothie King Center is lit up blue on April 09, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Landmarks and buildings across the nation are displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans will increase capacity to 2,700 fans beginning Wednesday, February 24 when the team hosts the Detroit Pistons at the Smoothie King Center.

Following the same health and safety procedures that earned the New Orleans Saints the best overall safety and security procedures in the NFL in 2020, the Pelicans remain in constant communication with city and state public health officials, Ochsner Health and the NBA regarding the importance of adhering to health and safety measures while the team increases the seating capacity.

The health and safety of fans, players, coaches and staff will always be the organization’s first priority.

In accordance with local and state government officials and public health experts, the Pelicans will continue to follow the best practices and protocols that will allow fans a safe and enjoyable experience at the Smoothie King Center. As proper health and safety protocols remain in practice, the goal will be to increase capacity just beyond 4,000. This number will be determined in conjunction with city and state officials and will represent the most allowed currently by CDC requirements.

The Pelicans organization will continue to implement the same health and safety measures that have earned high ratings from consumer surveys on overall safety and adherence to health and safety protocols developed along with NBA arena protocols which includes health screenings, wearing face coverings, physical distancing, pod seating and contactless accommodations.

Additional information the game day experience and health and safety procedures for upcoming Pelicans games can be found by visiting the A to Z guide and the Know Before you Go page on the team’s website.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the New Orleans Pelicans}