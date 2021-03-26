Mavs reportedly get Redick, from Pelicans in 4-player deal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Dallas Mavericks have acquired veteran shooting guard JJ Redick and Italian forward Nicolo Melli from New Orleans in a trade that sends power forward James Johnson, small forward Wesley Iwundu, and a second-round draft choice to the Pelicans.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced.
The move gives the playoff-contending Mavericks veteran depth and a player in Redick who has been an elite 3-point shooter for most of his career.