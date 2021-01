NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans’ Guard Lonzo Ball is questionable for tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s Wednesday night contest against the Washington Wizards.

Lonzo talked about the injury during Pelicans’ shootaround earlier today.

In 13 games this season, Lonzo is averaging just under 12 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game.