NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations spoke with media Friday to discuss the team’s decision to trade J.J. Redick and Nicolo Melli to the Dallas Mavericks in return for James Johnson, Wesley Iwundu, and a future second-round pick.

Griffin says the Pelicans wanted to improve their defense with two-defensive-minded veterans and feel that goal was accomplished in the deal to acquire Iwundu and Johnson.