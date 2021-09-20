Napier: ‘That was Ragin’ Cajun football’

LAFAYETTE – “It was electric, electric,” Louisiana junior linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill says. “It’s still gonna be electric. It was electric. I just like seeing those guys smile and dance, that Louisiana dance, that jig that they do. I like to see that after a win.”

Two back-to-back wins for the Ragin’ Cajuns, but two different attitudes after each win.

Following the Nicholls game, the players were disappointed with their performance, wanting to play to a higher standard. After UL’s 49-14 win over Ohio, like Lorenzo said the locker room was much more satisfied.

It was a complete game in all three phases.

The rushing attack was back like they never left with 312 rushing yards. True freshman Montrell Johnson had four TD’s, along with a touchdown from veteran Chris Smith.

Wide receiver John Stephens Jr. had two touchdowns.

The defense held Ohio to just 250 yards of offense, just two touchdowns.

“That was more like what we expect,” head coach Billy Napier says. “I think the term that I heard was ‘hey that was Ragin’ Cajun football.’ This has been a hard week man, the five day turnaround. We’ve been grinding away. It’s been tough. The staff has done a terrific job. Certainly, it was a challenge for the players as well. That’s what we’re capable of. I think our players have known that for a long time. It was good to finally see us kind of put complimentary football together and play more like we’re capable of.”