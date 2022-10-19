(WGNO) — Welcome to WGNO Sports ‘Morning Call’ with former pro quarterback Lester Ricard and Friday Night Football’s own Aaron S. Lee.

In this episode, Lester talks Tulane’s win over South Florida that made the Green Wave bowl eligible and move them into the AP Top 25. As well as urging the Tulane fanbase to flock to Yulman Stadium on Saturday for the school’s homecoming game against Memphis.

Plus, a breakdown of LSU’s win over Florida and a quick pick between LSU and visiting undefeated Ole Miss, and Saints versus Bengals – what went wrong?