NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, three student-athletes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High School signed to play college football on national signing day.

Leroy Paige, Justin Doyle, and Kendall Santee signed acceptance letters and commit to playing collegiate football for the university of their choice for the 2022-2023 school year.

Leroy Paige signed with Grambling State University and both Justin Doyle, and Kendall Santee committed to Stephen F. Austin State University.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High School Head Football Coach, Joe Riley is very proud of his three athletes.

Leroy Paige, who prepares to meet his teammates at Grambling State University said “I just can’t wait to get to play with the upperclassmen and stuff and then see how my talents are compared to those guys.”

Paige said he is ready to learn and get better.

Leroy had an outstanding senior year, completing 56 tackles, three forced fumbles, seven sacks, five pass breaks, and six tackles for loss.

Leroy plans to major in Electrical Engineering and pursue a career in the NFL after graduating from college.

As for Kendall Santee, who players center, he is still processing everything.

“I can’t process it right now, but I’m really happy and thankful for the opportunity and just going to take advantage of it,” said Santee.

Kendall wants to major in business. After college, he wants to open his own restaurant.

Justin Doyle will join Santee at Stephen F. Austin State University.

Doyle told WGNO he feels great and is excited to move to a new city and state to do what he loves.

Justin will major in Sports Medicine with the hopes of continuing his football career in the NFL after graduation.

“When I started this team two years ago, I had no idea the impact these young men would have on this program as well as on myself as a coach,” said Coach Joseph Riley, III.