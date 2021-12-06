Michael Desormeaux hired as next UL football head coach

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard has named Michael Desormeaux as the program’s 27th head coach, it was announced on Sunday afternoon.

A record-setting quarterback for Louisiana from 2005-08, Desormeaux has been on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ staff for the last six seasons and served as the Co-Offensive Coordinator during the 2021 campaign when the team won its fourth consecutive Sun Belt West Division title and won its first outright Sun Belt Championship in program history.

Desormeaux served as the interim head coach for the program in 2017 prior to the arrival of former head coach Billy Napier and was the only member of the coaching staff retained by Napier.

“Throughout our search process, we were intentional in identifying someone who could carry on the winning #cULture that we have built at the University of Louisiana,” Maggard said. “We looked both internally and externally and it became very evident that not only is Mike Desormeaux ready to be a head coach, but he is the right head coach for our program now. Mike has amazing relationships with every member of our nationally-ranked team and is highly respected by the high school football coaches in the state of Louisiana. He is a man of unbelievable character and integrity, is highly respected in the college coaching profession, and has a very high football acumen.”

Desormeaux has spent the last four years developing as a signal caller under Napier. With his help, the offense ranked third in the Sun Belt in both scoring offense (31.2) and total offense (397.6) during the historic 2021 campaign and helped the team secure a program record 12 wins.

In 2020, Desormeaux saw the Ragin’ Cajuns rank 29th in the nation in scoring offense (33.6 ppg) and played a key role in the team’s rushing attack ranking 21st nationally with 213.0 yards per game.

His offensive prowess was also on display during the 2019 campaign as he helped Louisiana’s offense flourish in record-breaking fashion, ranking eighth nationally in total offense (494.1) and 10th nationally in scoring offense (37.9).

The New Iberia native has also done a masterful job coaching Louisiana’s tight ends, aiding in the development of Neal Johnson and Johnny Lumpkin . Johnson has led the tight end corps over the last three seasons with 492 receiving yards and four touchdowns, while Lumpkin has consistently been a leader on the team and has caught 20 passes for 265 yards and two scores under Desormeaux’s watch.

“I am absolutely thrilled and honored to serve as the next head coach at the University of Louisiana,” Desormeaux said. “I am a Ragin’ Cajun through-and-through, so to get this unbelievable opportunity is humbling to say the least. I cannot thank Dr. Savoie, Dr. Maggard, and the rest of our leadership enough for this truly unique and special opportunity. This program has been built on relationships, and I am looking forward to continuing to build and advance this #cULture that we have created. I am most excited that I get to stay and continue this journey with these men in that locker room. They are a very talented and special group.”

He was on staff at Louisiana in 2016 and 2017, working with the wide receivers and running backs, respectively. Over those two seasons, he developed and helped recruit some of the top talent in Ragin’ Cajuns history, including former running back Trey Ragas and former wideouts Ja’Marcus Bradley and Al Riles.

Desormeaux is also a relentless recruiter, playing an instrumental role in the team securing the top recruiting class in the Sun Belt in 2019, 2020 and 2021. With his influence, the Ragin’ Cajuns currently own the second-ranked class in the league ahead of the 2022 signing period.

He also has strong ties with local high school coaches and has continued to build strong ties with prep coaches around the state.

Prior to joining the Ragin’ Cajuns staff, he spent three seasons at Lafayette’s Ascension Episcopal School, where he led the Blue Gators to an 11-2 record and the Division IV state semifinals in 2015. He took over an AES program in 2013 that finished 0-9 the year before and led them to five wins in his first season and eight victories in 2014.

A standout player for Louisiana, Desormeaux passed for 3,893 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 2,843 yards and 16 scores. He was named All-Sun Belt Conference three times as an all-purpose specialist before being named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 1,876 yards while rushing for 1,035 yards.

He became the eighth quarterback in NCAA history to post back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons after rushing for 1,141 yards as a junior in 2007. Under his guidance, the Cajuns offense led the SBC in total yards, rushing yards, yards per game, rushing yards per game, yards per play, third down conversion percentage and touchdowns.

Desormeaux led the Sun Belt in passing efficiency in SBC only games and broke Jake Delhomme’s single-season school record for passing efficiency. After concluding his career with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Desormeaux signed a free agent contract as a defensive back with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was inducted into the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society after graduating in December 2008 with a cumulative grade-point-average of 3.91.

Desormeaux was a star athlete at Catholic-New Iberia, where he later got his coaching start as an assistant coach. He lettered four years in both football and basketball, as well as five years in track and three in baseball. He led Catholic HS to three straight Class 3A playoff appearances and three straight district championships in football. Desormeaux earned first-team Class 3A All-State honors in 2003 and was named the All-District offensive MVP.

He began his coaching career at his alma mater, serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2010-13.

Desormeaux and his wife, Lindsey, are the parents of two children, Thomas and Elle.