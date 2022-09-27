NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Pelicans haven’t had a Media Day like this in quite a while. At the Smoothie King Center on Monday, there was no discussion about Zion Williamson and his foot that kept him sidelined all of last season.

No speculation about whether the big fella will sign an extension, as he already did this summer.

The Pelicans actually have great expectations.

How about that?

“It is super exciting for me. it is why we work in sports,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, David Griffin. “That is why Mrs. Benson owns a team. Because we have a chance to win in something that means much, much more than basketball. In a city that needs it. This team cares about this community. And, we have the kind of kids who realize this is bigger than basketball.”

Griffin added that guard C.J. McCollum took less money in his won contract extension worth $64 million over two years.

He said, McCollum “put his money where is mouth is.”

Watch David Griffin’s full Media Day interview below, as well as other members of the Pelicans team and front office:

Trajan Langdon, General Manager

Willie Green, Head Coach

CJ McCollum, Guard

Zion Williamson, Forward

Brandon Ingram, Forward