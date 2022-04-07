AUGUSTA, Ga- (WJBF) Parking spaces throughout National Hills started to fill up around 10:15 this morning forcing patrons to park in driveways nearby and pay double the price to leave their cars.

WJBF spoke with patrons who say they had to drive more than an hour looking for parking.

“I mean you have to do what you have to do but it’ll be nice if they had uber or something, somebody will pay to ride” said Mike Franks

Others say even though parking has been hectic, it’s not the worst thing in the world.

“They are spaces restricted here in augusta so I guess its part of the package of wanting to come to the tournament” said Jeff Clements

Karen English who runs a nearby townhome complex says they charge a variety of prices for patrons to park in the parking lot and they’ve been doing it for 20 years around Masters time.

Karen English- Town Club owner said, “depending upon the cars because of course we have corporate people that come in and they park too and they have really big vans and it varies so I really don’t want to give you like a certain price but it’s mostly $40“ said English.

English says she doesn’t mind allowing as many people as possible to park because of overflow.

“We don’t mind the masters filling up and getting the overflow because we love the people that come in here, they’re like family to us “ said English

Elbert Vinditty says he came all the way from Canada for the Masters and parking issues has caused some frustration.

“We’ve been driving around in circles trying to find a parking spot we even go into the subdivision where they’re accepting parking and they’re full cars are parked all over the street there’s police running around they say they’re going to tow you it’s just awful ” said Vinditty

Even though parking may be an issue to some, others says it’s all worth it and they’re looking forward to the weekend ahead.