Augusta National Chairman Ridley addresses Georgia voting law in opening address

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday the Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club held his annual meeting with the media.

Part of that news conference focused on Georgia’s new voting law. Opponents say it restricts voting opportunities. Supporters say it expands them.

Club Chairman Fred Ridley addressed the issue in his opening remarks.

The Masters has been played here for nearly a century. It is as much a part of Georgia as peaches and pine trees. That connection to the state does not extend to involvement in the current political situation.

“I don’t think that my opinion on this legislation should shape the discussion…I believe, as does everyone in our organization, that the right to vote is fundamental in our democratic society. No one should be disadvantaged in exercising that right,” said Ridley.

Major League Baseball recently pulled its All Star Game out of Atlanta over Georgia election law concerns.

“Unfortunately, those actions often impose the greatest burdens on the most vulnerable in our society. And in this case, that includes our friends and neighbors here in Augusta who are the very focus of the positive difference we are trying to make.”

This week the club broke ground on a center to meet healthcare and educational needs in an Augusta neighborhood

“It reminded us that our mission to serve Augusta and its citizens is where we can and will make the greatest impact.”

One of Augusta National’s main missions has always been to get more people interested in golf. To that end, the chairman announced the club is developing a video game.

“The Road to the Masters is scheduled for release ahead of the tournament next year. All proceeds to Augusta National will be contributed to the Masters Tournament Foundation and our work to grow the game both here in the us and around the world.”

Generating resources for golf and giving you a chance to experience the masters at home.

Ridley also talked about the club’s efforts to help people get the coronavirus vaccine. They set up a huge site with Augusta University 2 months ago. They’ve administered more than 20,000 shots so far.