Lyles, Brewers lose bid for combo no-hitter in 7th vs Dbacks

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have lost their bid for a combined no-hitter against Arizona on a two-out single in the seventh inning.

Christian Walker blooped the Diamondbacks’ first hit to center field at Miller Park off reliever Devin Williams on Friday night.

Milwaukee starter Jordan Lyles was pulled after six hitless innings. He threw 99 pitches.

Williams took over to begin the seventh.

The last Milwaukee no-hitter was pitched by Juan Nieves against Baltimore in 1987.

___

