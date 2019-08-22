LSU’s Rashard Lawrence Selected to Hendricks Award Watch List

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior defensive end Rashard Lawrence is one of 37 players from across the country named to the Ted Hendricks Award Watch List, the Ted Hendricks Foundation announced on Wednesday.

The Ted Hendricks Award has been presented annually since 2002 to the top defensive end in college football.

Lawrence, a senior from Neville High School in Monroe, enters his third season as a starter on the defensive line for the Tigers. Lawrence is coming off his best season as a Tiger, racking up 54 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

He capped his junior season in 2018 by earning defensive player of the game honors in LSU’s win over UCF in the Fiesta Bowl. Lawrence had five tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and a pair sacks in the Fiesta Bowl victory.

For his career, Lawrence has recorded 92 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Lawrence has twice been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll as well as being named a two-time permanent team captain for the Tigers. He goes into his senior season listed as a preseason All-America by College Football News as well first team All-SEC.

The Ted Hendricks Award is named in honor of college football’s first three-time first-team All-American. On-field performance, exceptional winning attitude, leadership abilities, contributions to school and community and academic preparedness are some of the criteria used to determine the Award’s recipient each year.

Members of the national media, head coaches, professional scouts and former winners are included on the Award’s selection committee.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)