BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s basketball team is ranked for the seventh straight week at No. 13 in the Associated Press Media Poll and No. 16 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.

LSU’s seven straight weeks in the AP poll is ranked T9 for most consecutive weeks for the Tigers to be ranked in the history of the poll.

LSU was ranked No. 12 in both polls and was 1-1 on the week, winning at Florida, 64-58, on Wednesday night and then falling to Arkansas, 65-58, at home on Saturday.

The Tigers travel to Alabama on Wednesday night (6 p.m.) in Tuscaloosa and then go to Knoxville on Saturday to face No. 24/25 Tennessee in Knoxville (5 p.m.).

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEDIA POLL

First Place votes in ( )

Rank/School (Record)/Points/Last Week

1/Gonzaga (14-2)/1,486 (25)/2

2/Auburn (16-1)/1,482 (36)/4

3/Arizona (14-1)/1,320/6

4/Purdue (14-2)/1,255/7

5/Baylor (15-2)/1,238/1

6/Duke (14-2)/1,205/8

7/Kansas (14-2)/1,192/9

8/Wisconsin (14-2)/1,056/13

9/UCLA (11/2)/1,041/3

10/Houston (15-2)/1,036/11

11/Villanova (13-4)/908/14

12/Kentucky (14-3)/804/18

13/LSU (15-2)/738/12

14/Michigan State (14-3)/681/10

15/Iowa State (14-3)/665/15

16/USC (14-2)/618/5

17/Illinois (13-3)/521/25

18/Texas Tech (13-4)/509/19

19/Ohio State (11-4)/465/16

20/Xavier (13-3)/427/17

21/Providence (14-2)/350/23

22/Loyola-Chicago (13-2)/193/—

23/Texas (13-4)/185/21

24/Tennessee (11-5)/98/22

25/Connecticut (11-4)/73/—

Others receiving votes:

Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami (FL) 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2

—

FERRIS MOWERS COACHES POLL POWERED BY USA TODAY SPORTS

First Place Votes in ( )

Rank/School (Record)/Points/Last Week

1/Gonzaga (14-2)/787 (23)/2

2/Auburn (16-1)/759 (8)/4

3/Arizona (14-1)/687 (1)/6

4/Purdue (14-2)/647/5

5/Duke (14-2)/643/8

6/Baylor (15-2)/642/1

7/Kansas (14-2)/611/10

8/Wisconsin (14-2)/546/13

9/UCLA (11-2)/530/3

10/Houston (15-2)/491/11

11/Villanova (13-4)/479/14

12/Kentucky (14-3)/419/17

14/Iowa State (14-3)/326/16

15/USC (14-2)/322/7

16/LSU (15-2)/300/12

17/Illinois (13-3)/297/24

18/Ohio State (11-4)/263/15

19/Texas Tech (13-4)/261/19

20/Xavier (13-3)/252/21

21/Provident (14-2)/227/20

22/Texas (13-4)/103/22

23/Colorado State (13-1)/75/—

24/Loyola-Chicago (13-2)/60/—

T25/Tennessee (11-5)/52/23

T25/Connecticut (11-4)/52/—

Others receiving votes:

Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1.

{Courtesy: release from LSU athletics}