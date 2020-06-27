LSU LB Marcel Brooks enters NCAA Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE, La. – According to 247 Sports, LSU linebacker Marcel Brooks put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday.

The report states Brooks entered his name in the portal after speaking with LSU staff the same day. The sophomore didn’t start in the 11 games he played in 2019, but he totaled eight tackles and 1.5 sacks during his time on the field.

Brooks was a defensive back for the Tigers last season and was poised to fill a hole at linebacker.

Players are allowed to enter their names in the transfer portal and go to another school, but collegiate athletes can also pull their name and stay at their current school.