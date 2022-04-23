Denham Springs product Cade Doughty hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to clinch a 4-3 win and the series victory for the LSU Tigers on Friday night.

Previously, LSU produced all of its (3) runs via solo home runs — Dylan Crews, Brayden Jobert & Tyler McManus.

The walk-off hit was the only LSU hit with Runners In Scoring Position



They were previously 1/12 with RISP tonight



LSU wins 4-3 in 10 innings to clinch the series vs Missouri#LSU #Mizzou — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) April 23, 2022

Starting pitcher Blake Money did not make it out of the third inning, but LSU was carried by a breakout effort from Jacob Hasty, who didn’t allow a hit in 2 2/3 innings pitched.

