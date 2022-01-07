THIBODAUX, La. — The Nicholls Colonels football program received big news Friday with former St. James QB Nowell Narcisse announcing that he will be transferring there.

The announcement was made on Twitter:

i told em it was my turn, i’m guessing that the time’s here! pic.twitter.com/AAno0wzv5y — Lowell Narcisse Jr. (@L_Narcisse2) January 7, 2022

Narcisse spent the last two years at the University of Texas-San Antonio after signing with LSU out of high school as a four-star quarterback in 2016.

He played in 11 games as a sophomore and started 7 for the UTSA Roadrunners in 2019.

In 2020 he was sidelined with a season-ending injury, only appearing in 4 games.

He spent the 2021 season rehabbing from his injury.

While at UTSA, Narcisse threw for over 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 600 and 4 more touchdowns.