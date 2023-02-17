MONROE, La. – Louisiana women’s basketball claimed its 18th-straight victory over ULM on Thursday as the Ragin’ Cajuns topped the Warhawks, 57-46, inside the Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Louisiana’s win streak dates back to February 2015 with the Ragin’ Cajuns holding ULM below 60 points in all but one of the matchups.

After a slow start in the first quarter, Louisiana (16-11, 10-5 SBC) ramped up its offense, outscoring ULM in the second frame, 18-9, to take a 26-21 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, the Warhawks (7-19, 3-12 SBC) regained the lead, 33-28, with 5:41 remaining, but the Cajuns ended the quarter on a 14-3 run and held a 42-36 advantage.

The Ragin’ Cajuns held strong in the fourth as ULM trimmed the lead down to three but limited the Warhawks to just one made field goal in the final 4:55 of play.

Down the stretch, Louisiana closed the game on an 8-0 run as Destiny Rice made all four of her free throws and Sherry Porter sealed the win with two free throws with 11 seconds remaining.

Louisiana was led offensive by Porter and Lanay Wheaton, who each scored a team-high 14 points. Rice added 12 points and five rebounds along with a pair of steals, and Nubia Bendith scored seven. Caira Wren hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds and set a new career high in blocks with four.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana plays its last road game of the regular season with a 4:30 p.m. matchup at Arkansas State on Saturday.