LAFAYETTE – Coming off its first loss on the gridiron in over a year, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team officially opens Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday when it visits in-state foe ULM at Malone Stadium.



Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Nick White (pbp) and Desmund Lighten (color) providing commentary.



Fans will able to listen to the game worldwide on the Varsity Network, Hot 107.9 FM and ESPN 1420 AM with Jay Walker (pbp), Gerald Broussard (color) and Cody Junot (sideline) on the call. Live statistics will be available at CajunStats.com.



Louisiana (2-1), which had its school-record, 15-game win streak snapped last week at Rice, has won 13 of its last 16 SBC openers and has claimed 12 of the last 14 meetings against ULM (1-2). The teams will meet for the 57th time with Louisiana holding a 31-25 lead in a series which dates back to 1951.



The Ragin’ Cajuns claimed a 21-16 win in another nail-biter in last year’s regular-season finale at Cajun Field. Thirty games in the 56-game series have been decided by a touchdown or less with 16 contests being decided by a field goal or less.



ULM opened its season with losses at Texas and Alabama, and sandwiched around a 35-7 win over Nicholls on Sept. 10.

