(UL Athletics)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team makes its 17th appearance in the NCAA postseason on Friday when it faces No. 22-ranked TCU in the nightcap of the opening day of the NCAA College Station Regional at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.



First pitch is scheduled for 7:06 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Dave Neal (pxp) and Todd Walker (analyst) providing the commentary. The game can also listen to the call of the game from Jay Walker (pxp) and Brad Topham (analyst) on KPEL-FM (96.5), the Varsity Network and the #GeauxCajuns app.



Louisiana (36-21), the Sun Belt Conference Tournament champion, returns to the NCAA postseason for the first time since 2016 when it hosted the Lafayette Regional at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park. The Ragin’ Cajuns make their second all-time trip to College Station in postseason play after getting to the championship game in 2007.



All-American candidate Carson Roccaforte , one of 11 players from the state of Texas on the roster, leads Louisiana in average (.379), home runs (16) and RBI (68).



Heath Hood (.341-4-34), Tyler Robertson (.322-5-33), Connor Kimple (.319-9-36) and Julian Brock (.307-6-33) are next in the lineup for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Kyle DeBarge (.292-3-30) and Max Marusak (.256-2-23, 21 stolen bases) following.



TCU (36-20), the Big 12 Conference regular-season champion, is led at the plate by Tommy Sacco (.350-12-51) and Brayden Taylor (.314-10-44). Elijah Nunez (.297-1-28, 30-32 stolen bases) and Kurtis Byrnes (.287-4-40) are part of a Horned Frogs offense which is hitting .272 as a team.



The winner of Friday’s contest will meet the winner of the Texas A&M-Oral Roberts matchup, on Saturday at 6 p.m. The losers will meet in an elimination game on Saturday at noon.