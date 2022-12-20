The Cajuns beat LSU-A, 81-50 in the final non-conference game of the season, on Monday night.

The Cajuns’ Lanay Wheaton lead all scorers with 25 points, and was 10-of-14 from the field.

UL’s Jaylyn James added 15 in the win, and she was perfect from the free throw line, at 6-for-6.

Louisiana did have 25 turnovers, something that will need to improve as the Sun Belt Conference schedule draws near.

The Cajuns continue their three game home-stand, on Thursday, December, 29th, when they play Georgia State at the Cajundome to open SBC play.