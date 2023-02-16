NEW ORLEANS – With Wednesday’s victory over SMU, Tulane University Women’s Basketball Head Coach Lisa Stockton moved into a tie with longtime Louisiana Tech women’s basketball coach Leon Barmore as the winningest women’s college basketball coach in Louisiana with 576 wins.

In her 29th season at Tulane Stockton secured her 576th victory with the Green Wave defeating SMU 52-50 Wednesday night.

Stockton has averaged 20 wins a season and led the Wave to 21 postseason appearances during her tenure.

She has helped Tulane reach the NCAA tournament 11 times, secured five conference tournament titles, and won four regular season conference titles.

While leading the Green Wave, Stockton has coached six All-Americans and five WNBA draft picks.

Barmore led the Louisiana Tech women’s basketball program for 20 seasons accumulating 576 victories from 1982-2002. He helped the Lady Techsters reach 20 straight NCAA Tournaments, nine Final Fours, and five national championship games including the 1988 national title.

Stockton will have an opportunity to break Barmore’s record on Saturday as Tulane faces Cincinnati on the road at 1 p.m. CT. The game between the Green Wave and the Bearcats will be aired on ESPN+.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}