RIVER RIDGE, La. (WGNO) — A pair of dual-sport stars topped John Curtis Christian School’s 2023 National Signing Day class.

Linebackers Austin Ackel and Justin Horne were among seven athletes putting pen to paper on Wednesday. However, football will not be the only collegiate sport played by the two.

Ackel will play both football and baseball for the University of New Mexico, while Horne will also add track and field to his gridiron duties at Texas Tech.

Both Ackel and Horne told WGNO that the ability to compete in more than one sport at the next level played a deciding factor in their selection of schools.

Other student-athletes signing on the day, include: