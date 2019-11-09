Lightning beat Sabres 5-3 to sweep 2-game series in Sweden

Tampa’s Steven Stamkos tries to score past Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin and goalie Carter Hutton during a NHL Global Series hockey match between the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning at the Globen Arena, in Stockholm Sweden, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. ( Jessica Gow/TT News Agency via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Pat Maroon scored twice, and the Tampa Bay Lighting beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday for a sweep of their two regular-season games in Sweden.

Victor Hedman also scored for the Lightning, delighting the home crowd, and Curtis McElhinney made 40 saves. Tampa Bay also beat Buffalo 3-2 on Friday.

Hedman, who is from Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, converted a power-play slap shot 1:58 into the second period, lifting the Lightning to a 2-1 lead.

Marcus Johansson, another Swede, was in the penalty box when Hedman scored his third goal of the season.

Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist for Buffalo, which has dropped five in a row. Carter Hutton made 35 saves.

The two sold-out games in Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe were part of the 2019 NHL Global Series.

