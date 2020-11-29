Lewis accounts for 5 TDS, No. 23 ULL beats ULM 70-20

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) scores a touchdown against Louisiana-Monroe defensive lineman Seth Mason (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Monroe, La., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

MONROE, La. (AP) — Levi Lewis passed for three touchdowns and ran for two others in less than three quarters before getting the rest of the day off, and No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette routed winless Louisiana-Monroe 70-20.

Running backs Trey Regas and Elijah Mitchell each rushed for more than 90 yards and scored one touchdown apiece for Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Ragin’ Cajun defense intercepted two passes to give them 13 interceptions this season.

Bralen Trahan returned one 53 yards for a score.

ULL has won five straight since its lone loss to 16th-ranked and unbeaten Coastal Carolina.