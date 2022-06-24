PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ)– Louisiana Christian University softball player Olivia Coaker added to her All-Conference season, being named Second Team Utility All-Louisiana by the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association late Wednesday.

Coaker, a junior infielder and pitcher from Orange Beach, Ala., hit .362 on the season and led the team with 20 total extra base hits, including a team-leading eight home runs, which propelled her to a team-leading .724 slugging percentage. She also had ten doubles on the year, just one off the team lead. Her 52 RBI was also the most on the team.

Her pitching abilities were not expected to be needed coming into the season, but injuries forced her back into the circle late in the year, and she ended up with the lowest ERA on the team among all pitchers with more than 30 innings pitched at 3.61. Coaker finished with a 4-3 record in 52.1 innings pitched, allowing 27 earned runs. Opposing hitters hit .279 off her, the lowest among LCU pitchers with more than 50 innings pitched.

This award is added to Coaker’s All-Red River Athletic Conference First Team honor. This is her first All-Louisiana award. Coaker was one of just three non-NCAA Division I student-athletes on the two All-Louisiana teams, and only student-athlete from a NAIA institution to be honored.

Coaker’s play helped lead the Wildcats to a 27-22 overall record in the program’s first season back in the NAIA, and a 16-11 record in the RRAC, qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2019.