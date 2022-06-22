PINEVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) Louisiana Christian University women’s basketball guard Kieyoomia Benally added another award after the end of her first season as a Wildcat, being named All-Louisiana Second Team it was announced on Wednesday by the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association.

Benally, a junior guard from Farmington, N.M., led the Wildcats in her debut season at LCU by averaging 16.4 points per game on 47.4% shooting. That included a team-best 43.5% shooting from above the three-point arc.

Her play led the Wildcats to its best season in five years and first postseason appearance in four seasons. It led Benally to being named the Red River Athletic Conference’s Newcomer of the Year and an All-Conference First Team honor. Benally was one of five non-NCAA Division I players sprinkled among the three All-Louisiana teams, and one of three on the Second Team after none appeared on the First Team.

Benally led the Wildcats to an 18-9 overall record, an11-5 record through LCU’s first run in the RRAC, as well as a spot in the RRAC Tournament semifinals.