LC Wildcats dominate TAMUSA for record-breaking win

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana College women’s soccer team stood on the precipice of another piece of history, already looking to break the team single season wins record and the Wildcats would leave no doubt they would get it in their conference home opener by scoring five first half goals and never looking back in a dominant 8-0 win over the Texas A&M-San Antonio Jaguars Thursday night at Wildcat Field.

The Wildcats needed less than 90 seconds to put a shot on frame, and just a few minutes later the first goal would come as Lindsey Jacobs sent a through ball to Martina Terra Garcia who found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead in just the fifth minute.

Just two minutes later, Emma Monnet slipped a pass to Valerie Greer, who dialed up a shot from just outside the 18-yard box and beat the goalkeeper for a 2-0 lead in the seventh minute. After assisting on the second goal, Monnet added her first of the match just six minutes later as Andrea Garcia Vargas slipped the ball through to Valerie Greer and Greer’s centering pass got past the diving keeper to Monnet who easily tapped home the third goal of the match in the 13th minute for a 3-0 LC lead.

Connecting passes continued to pay dividends in the 38th minute as Martina Terra Garcia sent a pass out wide for Emma Monnet and Monnet’s one-touch pass got past the keeper to Stephanie Doran, who was making a back post run, and Doran tapped the ball into the net for a 4-0 lead.

Monnet and Doran flipped roles on the final goal of the first half as Doran fed a through ball to Monnet and Monnet cashed in with her second goal of the match to give the Wildcats a 5-0 lead in the 42nd minute, which would be the halftime score.

LC added three quick goals early in the second half to remove whatever doubt remained on the match’s result. In the 55th minute, Laura Baú Magleau got into the box and lofted up a pass that Larisa Soliz went up and headed into the net for the sixth of the night.

And to cap things off, the Wildcats struck twice in the 61st minute with a real quick hitter. Emma Monnet finished off her hat trick by stealing the ball near the box, dribbling in, and defeating the goalkeeper for her third goal of the match. Just second later, Stephanie Doran got on the ball and teed up a shot from 32 yards out and placed it perfectly under the crossbar to cap the scoring with the match’s final goal.

“It was great to win our conference home opener tonight,” said Louisiana College women’s soccer head coach Carla Tejas. “It was a collective effort from all of the girls. The main thing that we wanted to highlight from today’s game was that we kept the intensity for 90 minutes. Now we move on and look forward to Saturday’s game against OLLU.”

Emma Monnet’s hat trick moved her up to four goals on the season while her pair of assists in the contest brought her up to four helpers as well on the season. She became the third Wildcat this season to score three or more goals in a single match, joining Martina Terra Garcia and Stephanie Doran who both hit that mark against Mississippi University for Women. All three shots Monnet took in the match ended up in the back of the net. Both of Stephanie Doran’s shots on the night went into the net, bring her into a tie for the team lead in goals on the season with eight. Doran was also credited with her third assist of the season. Valerie Greer’s first goal of the season came on three shots with two on target, and she was also credited with her first assist of the year. Martina Terra Garcia stayed tied for the team lead in goal with her eighth of the season, which came on two shots with one on frame, and got her third assists of the season as well. Larisa Soliz took three shots and put two on target to get her third goal of the season. LC took 26 shots in the match with 14 going on frame.

Jessica Carro Pedreira (7-1) didn’t have much to do for the 63 minutes she was in net for the Wildcats in the contest, not being called on to keep any shots out of the net. Bailey Danton would be credited with two saves as she finished out the final 17 minutes in net for LC for the combined shutout. Texas A&M-San Antonio took two shots in the match and put both on frame.

The Wildcats (7-1, 3-0 RRAC) hadn’t won seven games in a season dating back to when LC started in the American Southwest Conference for the 2000 season. They look to continue to add to this new record win total on Saturday morning against another undefeated team in RRAC play, Our Lady of the Lake. Kickoff against the Saints (6-3, 3-0 RRAC) is set for 10:30 A.M. at Wildcat Field.