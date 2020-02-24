Lady Wildcats close Season with loss to ETBU

MARSHALL, Texas – The learning experience for the young Louisiana College women’s basketball team came to end on Saturday, suffering through another tough shooting game to close the 2019-20 season with a 69-37 loss to the East Texas Baptist Tigers Saturday afternoon at Ornelas Gymnasium.

The Lady Wildcats had a quick enough start. Maya Washington hit a three pointer to open the scoring, and then an Alex Harrison three with 4:30 left in the first quarter gave LC a 7-4 advantage. But after a jumper by Harrison gave the Lady Wildcats a 9-8 lead, ETBU scored the next seven to take a 15-9 lead to the second quarter. LC tried to keep to stay within striking distance as a pair of free throws by Harrison got the Lady Wildcats to within four points at 21-17 with 2:39 left in the first half, but ETBU scored the quarter’s final five points to stay open up a nine point, 26-17, lead at the break.

A minute into the third quarter, Kayla Kinney got to the rim and scored to cut the deficit down to eight points, 28-20, but that would be as close as LC would get the rest of the way as the Tigers finished the quarter on a 25-9 run to bust the game open and put the score out of reach.

Fr. G Maya Washington led the Lady Wildcats with nine points and three assists. So. G Kayla Kinney finished the contest with eight points and seven rebounds. LC shot 25.0% in the contest, but was 11 of 16, 68.8%, at the free throw line.

The Lady Wildcats complete their 2019-20 season with a final record of 5-19, 3-13 in the American Southwest Conference and in fifth place in the ASC’s Eastern Division.

