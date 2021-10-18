Kobe Dillon sets SWAC all-time record in Southern blowout win vs UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ak. (BRPROUD.com) – 267 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Not bad for a quarterback right?

Former Ferriday QB Kobe Dillon set the all-time SWAC record for rushing yards in a single game. Dillon switched from signal caller to ball carrier in the offseason. After just his sixth game at his new position, the freshman walked away from Simmons Bank Field with a performance for the history books.

However, Dillon deferred attention away from himself and wanted to thank one group of men instead: the offensive line.

“Without them, I wouldn’t have got nothing accomplished. It’s a privilege, and it’s not just a privilege. It’s a gift. It’s a gift running behind them. They’re special,” Dillion said.

The record-setter changed to running back in the offseason because Southern’s quarterback room was stacked with veterans. Determined to get on the field, Dillon transitioned to his new role, and his performance against Arkansas-Pine Bluff highlighted what the Jaguar defense had seen since the spring.

“Just from him at his quarterback days on the scout team. It always gave us a great look, always had that attitude that he wanted to be the guy with the ball in his hands. He came in and stepped into that role. He’s been taking full advantage of it. I’m loving it. I love being on the defensive side not going against him everyday. I know that much,” linebacker Ray Anderson said.

“Just his physicality, his mindset. Just to know that ‘hey, I see this guy. Either I’m going run over him or imma juke him.’ Usually, it doesn’t take one guy to bring him down, usually takes three to four. Just his physicality, his mindset, helps out a lot,” safety Chase Foster added.

Interim head coach Jason Rollins named Dillon the starter right before kickoff. Devon Benn was a game-time decision, and the senior couldn’t move well enough to play against the Golden Lions.

“It was good for him. It’s good for our team. We really don’t get caught up in the one-on-one person accolades. It’s all about the team and the win,” Rollins said.

Click the video for more on the story.