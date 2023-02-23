Welcome to a brand new segment we’re doing on NBC 10 Sports.

This is our inaugural Karl Malone Auto Group, “Athlete of the Week” award. This distinction can go to anyone in college, high school, or even down to our youngest athletes in our area.

Our first honor goes to Chase Malone, from Cypress Springs Elementary School in Ruston.

He is a fifth-grade point guard for the school’s basketball team. Malone is a leader in the classroom, as well as, on the field for the three different sports he participates in.

We’ll honor a new athlete next Wednesday at 6:00 on NBC 10. To honor a special athlete, go to click, here.