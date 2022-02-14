LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – It only took 65 pitches for Kandra Lamb to craft a no-hitter and the 19th-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team continued to get the timely hit in an 8-0 (5 inn.) win over Tulsa on Sunday, Feb. 13 in the finale of the 36th Annual Louisiana Classics held at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

As a result, the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-0) completed an undefeated march through the Opening Weekend of the 2022 season.

Lamb only faced one batter over the minimum and struck out 10 batters in extending the pitching staff’s season-opening streak of consecutive shutouts to five. Louisiana’s pitcher have worked 30 innings in the circle and have yet to allow a run.

The native Australian, who entered the season as the leader off the staff following the departure of Summer Ellyson , picked up her third career no-hitter, her first since the 2019 season when she started her collegiate career with back-to-back no-hitters.

Louisiana built a 3-0 lead after two innings with clutch two-out, run-scoring singles from Taylor Roman and Stormy Kotzelnick .

Five different Ragin’ Cajuns posted at least one RBI, but the afternoon belonged to freshman Maddie Hayden who went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBI. Hayden delivered a two-out hit of her own to start a three-run rally in the third inning that increased the lead to 7-0, then helped Louisiana walk off the Golden Hurricane with a bunt single RBI in the fifth inning.

NUMBERS TO KNEAUX

5: Sophie Piskos’ hitting streak to start the season – was the only Ragin’ Cajun to get a hit in all five games

6: Number of two-out RBI that Louisiana produced in the contest (out of eight runs scored)

8: Number of RBI produced over the weekeend by Taylor Roman in her first time on the field since the 2021 season-ending injury

10: Weekend-high strikeout total for Kandra Lamb

12/10: The offense drew more walks (12) than they struck out (10) during Opening Weekend

30: Louisiana’s pitching staff has started the 2022 season with 30 consecutive scoreless innings pitched

.450: Batting average for the Ragin’ Cajuns offense three days into the 2022 season

46-0: Louisiana’s run-scored differential over the opposition over the five-game, Opening Weekend slate

UP NEXT

No. 19 Louisiana continues its seven-game, season-opening homestand at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park on Tuesday, Feb. 15 hosting in-state foe Nicholls (1-3) at 6 p.m.