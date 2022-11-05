NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The John Ehret Patriots finish their season at .500 with a big 41-13 win over Bonnabel on Saturday afternoon at Joe Yenni Stadium.

Bonnabel was one of the schools listed by the Geaux Preps website near the top-24 cutoff, but the Bruins needed a win over John Ehret (5-5) to make the playoffs. With a 3-7 regular season record, they will not make it.

HIGHLIGHTS (as shown in WGNO Media Player above):

3rd quarter… Bonnabel after a penalty, backed up on their own 15…

Joseph Nyein drops back, rolls right, and tosses it to Janeal Langley. 85 yard touchdown. XP missed. 21-13, Ehret. 6:36, Q3.

Next drive for the Patriots…

Royal Falgout shows off a little shake and bake, reaches ball across, and gets into the endzone. 15-yard scamper. 28-13, Ehret. 4:26, Q3.

Minutes later…Bonnabel backed up on the punt…

Wardell Mack receives the punt, follows blockers along the sideline, and scores to give Patriots a 3-possession lead. 34-13, Ehret. 2:30, Q3.

FINAL: John Ehret 41, Bonnabel 13