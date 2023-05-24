INDIANAPOLIS — Who will sing the national anthem at the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500?

The answer, revealed by Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, is Jewel.

The singer-songwriter and best-selling author will sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the start of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“The singing of the national anthem before the Indy 500 green flag is a signature and iconic moment at the Racing Capital of the World,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “For over a century, we’ve gathered at IMS to salute our nation’s military heroes, and the national anthem performance is a tradition that reminds us all of their sacrifice and bravery.”

In a release, IMS said, “Jewel went from a girl who grew up with no running water on an Alaskan homestead to earning 26 music award nominations, becoming a multi-platinum recording artist who released one of the best-selling albums of all time.” Her debut album “Pieces of You” was certified diamond, meaning it sold more than 10 million records.

Jewel will not be the only celeb to part of this year’s race festivities. “Encanto” star Stephanie Beatriz will serve as this year’s grand marshal.

This year’s Indy 500 is Sunday, May 28. You can see all of our Indy 500 coverage here.