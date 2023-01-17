NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Jack Lo’s 15 points led the Blue Jays to a decisive 68-55 win over Brother Martin in the Conlin Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

Lo and Brock Guillot hit 3 three-pointers and Will Sheridan added one to give Jesuit seven total threes in a game they led from the 1:32 mark in the first quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS:

1ST QUARTER…JUDE LAFORGE THREE-POINT PLAY

3:00 LEFT IN THE 2ND… JACK LO THREE POINTER. JESUIT LEADS 5.

4TH QUARTER…CRUSADERS DOWN BUT ELI PICHON GETS THEM WITHIN 13…

3:30 LEFT IN GAME…JACK LO SHORT JUMPER GOOD.