The Jesuit football team won its first game of the 2022 season in overtime against the Slidell Tigers. Since then, Slidell (6-1) won six straight. Jesuit lost six straight.

That losing streak was finally broken Thursday night at Tad Gormley as the Blue Jays handled Booker T. Washington with 31 first-half points. Jesuit quarterback Beau Perez and wide receiver Jace Larsen connected for two scores, running back Patrick Berrigan ran for one, and Perez ran for one. Kicker Aidan Corbello finished 1-for-2 on field goals and made all the point-afters to give the Jays a comfortable 31-8 win.

Jesuit (2-6) will close out its season with two Catholic League games against Holy Cross and Rummel. The highly anticipated 100th year of the Great American Rivalry game between Jesuit and Holy Cross will kick off Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. at Tad Gormley Stadium.