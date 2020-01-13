Jennings native Travis Etienne eyes second national title with Clemson

Travis Etienne may play a big role in Monday night’s game for the Clemson Tigers.

The Jennings High product told KLFY it’s nice to be back in Louisiana and to have a chance to win another national title.

“You can play with your emotions, but that’s not going to get you anything,” Etienne says. “You have to execute at the end of the day. Emotions won’t help you when nothing else stays. It’s definitely going to have you fired up and ready to go. At the end of the day, you have to execute and play to the standard.”

“He grew a lot last year, and he’s just taking it to another level this year,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says. “More than anything, just physically where he is, with a maturity to his body. He’s bigger, stronger. He’s incredibly fast and explosive. His understanding of the game, his knowledge of the game, the details. The game has really slowed down for him.”

As Coach Swinney alluded to, Etienne played in the championship during his freshman year. Since then, Clemson’s won a title. However, Travis says it’s important to him to play well here.