METAIRIE, LA. – Jarvis Landry is practicing with the Saints for the first time at OTAs. The veteran wide receiver showed consistency in his routes, but what stood out the most is his confidence.

“He looks like what I would expect Jarvis to look like. I think he’s really good at transitioning in and out of the route and at the top of the routes. He understands how to get open. He also understands how to make plays with the ball. I think he was a really good addition to our team. I’m anxious to get going with him,” said New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air to be back home. To be around the culture that’s already been set here in New Orleans. The leadership that’s here already. I’m just getting my feet back under me. Trying to get an understanding of the playbook so I can play a little bit faster. Those things come with reps. We’ve got a couple of weeks here before we close out and then, that continues onto training camp and the season. So I’ll be ready,” said New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The identity of the Black and Gold’s offense has yet to develop because it is still early. The Saints will have a better idea once training camp rolls around in two months.