Jaguars’ Meyer never considered resigning coaching job

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks with an official during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer says he never considered resigning following a viral video of the Jacksonville Jaguars coach at an Ohio bar and adds he has received support from several members of his team’s leadership council.

The 57-year-old Meyer also says he had three or four conversations with Jaguars owner Shad Khan and “the message is loud and clear.”

Khan publicly reprimanded Meyer for “inexcusable” behavior over the weekend. Meyer was caught on video getting cozy with a young blond. One clip released on social media shows the woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap as he sits on a bar stool. A second, more damning video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind.

Meyer says team leaders have expressed support while they try to turn the page before hosting Tennessee on Sunday.

“I had at least eight to 10 phone calls where they called me and they were over-the-top supportive and said, ‘We got you, man. Move forward,’” Meyer said. “A common thing was, ‘Coach, we all did stupid things.’ I’m really impressed with our guys.”

Meyer apologized again Wednesday to Khan and the fans. He held a full team meeting after explaining what happened to players Monday in individual position groups.

“I wanted to get in their space,” he said. “I have a good relationship with this whole team. I’m not a big team meeting guy. I do a lot of it that way, where I’ll go to the running backs, where there’s a group of four. Team meetings are very … it’s just a big environment.

“In my opinion, you don’t get much done in a team meeting. You get a lot done when you’re in personal space with people. I’ve always done that.”

Meyer said he hasn’t heard from the league office, but confirmed he was not disciplined by Khan aside from the reprimand.

Meyer remains concerned about how the incident will affect his credibility on the sideline and inside the locker room, adding he’s spent countless hours trying to make sure he’s no longer a distraction.

“I’m in a fight to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Meyer said. “As of now, no, I don’t see that one bit.”

He also expects his marriage to survive the turmoil.

“I believe so, and that’s obviously, it’s very personal,” he said. “I don’t want to get into our personal life, but 37 years we’ve been together and it’s been awesome, man. And this speed bump’s not going to get in the way of that.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL