BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU infielder/outfielder Jacob Berry is selected No. 6 overall by the Miami Marlins.

The sophomore switch hitter batted a team high .370, with 15 homers, 48 RBI and 47 runs in the 2022 season. He becomes LSU’s first 1st-round draft selection since 2017. During regular season alone, Berry batted .400, with three doubles, five homers, 20 RBI and 18 runs.

Below is D1 Baseball.com’s scouting report on Berry:

Jacob Berry is the top slugger in this year’s college draft class … with a more basic approach of hitting the ball hard up the middle, rather than lift and takeoff, he lowered his season strikeout rate from 19.5% as a freshman at Arizona to just over 9% this season. The 6-foot, 205-pounder has a very simple swing from both sides of the plate with no extra movements. When fully healthy this swing produces plus power to all fields from both sides … his defensive chops are likely in the outfield where his arm plays better with its carry. Although many in the industry believe his future is at DH or 1B in pro ball, he has a chance to hold down right field where his hit and power tools will likely place him in the middle of a MLB lineup.