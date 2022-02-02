NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Any worries LSU football fans had of their once beloved head coach joining another former Tigers coach at SEC West rival, Alabama, were quickly eradicated when Ed Orgeron visited WGNO Sports on Tuesday morning.

Coach O and LSU mutually agreed to part ways following the 2021 season just two years after he led the Tigers to its fourth national title – a team some consider the greatest college football team of all time.

Orgeron is currently exploring opportunities in TV, but admitted he has left the door open for a return to coaching. However, he offered quick assurances to anyone fearing he might join Nick Saban’s staff and recruit Louisiana to Alabama.

“It will never happen. Never happen!,” an emphatic Orgeron told WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels about taking a coaching position under Saban, who himself led the LSU to a national title in 2003. “That will never happen with Ed Orgeron, I promise you.”

Orgeron was beaming when talking about several Cincinnati Bengals heading to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13. – most specifically wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, both of whom he coached during the 2019 national title campaign.

Orgeron talked about Burrow’s performance against Tennessee two weeks ago where he was hit often, but never made a critical mistake.

“How about Joe Burrow being sacked nine times and still winning a playoff game?,” Orgeron questioned. “Jimmy Johnson mentioned that. And, not throwing an interception. That’s toughness, that’s not blinking, the guy won’t blink.”

Watch our full interview with Coach Orgeron from WGNO’s Sports Zone in the video below: