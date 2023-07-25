NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — St. Martin’s junior running back Harlem Berry is one of the top recruits in the Class of 2025, and he was recently named the best high school running back in the country by On3.com recruit rankings.

Watch Ed Daniels’ full interview with Harlem Berry on the WGNO YouTube Channel.

Berry is one of the fastest and may be getting even faster.

“I think last year at this time, I ran a 4.38 at LSU,” Berry told WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. “But this year I ran 4.37 in laser time. But at one of the camps, I might be wrong but it said 4.26.”

Harlem Berry, St. Martin’s RB, Class of 2025

Last season, Berry and the Saints played in the state semifinal game for the first time in school history.

“I’m satisfied we made it, but as a team we wanted to make it farther than that. The school was definitely proud of what we accomplished. During the summer we were talking about making it to the championship.,” he said.

In September, college coaches will be allowed to start contacting Harlem Berry.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Berry said when thinking about the college recruitment process.

When asked about factors that go into choosing a school, Berry named his big three: “One is definitely family, like how can I get my family into this. Two is…how can the offense use me as a player. And third is the education.”

Friday Night Football (FNF) fans are in store for two more years of Harlem Berry highlights.

The 32nd edition of FNF, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, kicks off August 18 on WGNO.