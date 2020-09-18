Houston vs. Baylor football game postponed

Baylor University has confirmed the game against the University of Houston has been postponed.

According to a press release, the decision comes as a result of Baylor not meeting the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 game cancellation thresholds.

Baylor Football announced last week that it would host Houston next Saturday at McLane Stadium in the season opener for both programs. Baylor and Houston will play a future home-and-home series as part of the agreement.

Both Baylor and Houston have agreed to honor the future home and home schedule, as well as monitor dates for future scheduling opportunities.

In a press release, Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said, “The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision. We are incredibly disappointed with the continued delay to the start of our season, and empathize with our student-athletes, fans, coaches, and administrative staff. We are grateful for the support and understanding of the University of Houston, Athletic director Chris Pezman, and Chancellor Khator. We look forward to a future home and home match-up.”

The contest with Houston was to replace the postponed game with Louisiana Tech that was scheduled for Sept. 12. That game will not be rescheduled.