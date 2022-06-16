NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Senior quarterback Arch Manning lit up Uptown New Orleans on Wednesday night as the Newman Greenies once again played host to a weekly 7-on-7 football series at Michael Lupin Field.

Participating teams once again included Warren Easton, Brother Martin and West Jefferson , as well as first-time attended, Booker T. Washington.

Highlights in the video posted at the top of the page showed the nation’s No. 1 recruit Arch Manning, who is set to visit the University of Texas this weekend on a recruiting trip, throw a dime to Will Randle for six, as well as half a dozen other touchdowns on the night.

Plus, West Jeff quarterback Huey Cole with the hook-up to receiver Elijah Robinson.

Brother Martin’s Clayton Lonardo continues to shine at quarterback in place of graduated senior Garrett Mmahat, while BTW’s Arnold Barnes had all the right moves for a pair of touchdowns on camera.

The series continues next week at 6 p.m.