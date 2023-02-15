METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Third-seed Archbishop Rummel continued its LHSAA Division II dominance on Monday with a 6-nil win over No. 6 Ouachita Parish in Metairie, La., to advance to the state soccer semifinals.

Senior Carl Koppeis put the Raiders on the board at the 32:40 mark in the first half.

Senior teammate Tobo Tokpor added another score at 12:19.

Freshman Jefferey Ayaloa took Rummel to 3-0 with a score off a steal with 10:30 to play in the half.

With the win, the Raiders have outscored their opponents 23-nil in three postseason games.

Rummel with face the winner of No. 7 Grace King versus No. 2 St. Thomas More set for Tuesday.